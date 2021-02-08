Advertisement

Autopsy scheduled after woman dies in Menominee

The 29-year-old woman has not yet been identified.
Police line and lights graphic.
Police line and lights graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An autopsy and investigation are underway following a woman’s death Sunday in Menominee.

According to the Menominee Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home on the 1800 block of 23rd Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Feb. 7 for the report of an unresponsive woman.

Investigation at the scene determined the 29-year-old woman was dead. Her name has not yet been released.

An autopsy is scheduled on Feb. 9 to determine the cause of death.

If anyone has any information concerning this investigation, please contact the Menominee Police Department at 906-863-5568.

The Michigan State Police, Menominee County Central Dispatch, Menominee Fire Department, and Aurora Medical Center Bay Area EMS assisted at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

