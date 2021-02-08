Air Force Recruiting Center open in Escanaba
Anyone is welcome to come in and talk with a recruiter.
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s very own U.S. Air Force Recruiting Center is open and located along Lincoln Rd., next to Starbucks. Anyone is welcome to come in and talk with a recruiter.
Applicants are also given some freedom in deciding when to leave for boot camp. The process can take anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of months.
“It’s really just letting people know that the Air Force is a great steppingstone to achieve their goals whether it’s school, travel, just to leave the small area, work experience,” said T-Sgt Loretta Nolan, EA Recruiter.
To learn more about joining the United States Air Force, click here.
