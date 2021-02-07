Subzero Sunday in the Upper Peninsula with arctic surge and wind chill in play

An arctic air mass surges into the northern United States, bringing subzero temperature conditions to the Upper Peninsula through a combination of the deep cold air migration and strong NW winds. The arctic air pattern holds over central Canada and the northern U.S. throughout the next seven days, keep the temperature trend below average for the U.P. and keeping lake effect snow chances in the NW wind belt locations. A chance for widespread snow comes Thursday by way of a frontal system entering the region.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts; blustery NW winds gusting over 30 mph mainly near the Lake Superior shores

>Highs: 0s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the W wind belts; blustery W winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 0s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the W wind belts

>Highs: 0s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts

>Highs: 0s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of widespread snow

>Highs: 10

Friday & Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 0s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.