Advertisement

Subzero Sunday in the Upper Peninsula with arctic surge and wind chill in play

Morning wind chills colder than -40° possible in western interior locations
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An arctic air mass surges into the northern United States, bringing subzero temperature conditions to the Upper Peninsula through a combination of the deep cold air migration and strong NW winds. The arctic air pattern holds over central Canada and the northern U.S. throughout the next seven days, keep the temperature trend below average for the U.P. and keeping lake effect snow chances in the NW wind belt locations. A chance for widespread snow comes Thursday by way of a frontal system entering the region.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts; blustery NW winds gusting over 30 mph mainly near the Lake Superior shores

>Highs: 0s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the W wind belts; blustery W winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 0s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the W wind belts

>Highs: 0s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts

>Highs: 0s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of widespread snow

>Highs: 10

Friday & Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 0s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
MISSING: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming
A 79-year-old female passenger died from injuries hours after the crash.
One dead after two vehicle crash in Houghton County
Logan LaVoy mugshot
Man arrested on child porn charges in Marquette County
WOD: 2/5/2021
The Arctic Blast Will Last for Quite Some Time
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

WOD: 2/5/2021
The Arctic Blast Will Last for Quite Some Time
windy day
A bitter cold pattern ahead
WOD: 2/4/2021
Arctic Air Blows into Upper Michigan Friday
snow
Winter Storm is moving in