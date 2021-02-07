Advertisement

Registration is now open for the 2021 Marquette Marathon

Close up of jogging woman in green running shoes
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Get your running shoes ready because registration is now live for the 2021 Marquette Marathon.

Organizers say they are bringing some exciting new changes to the event this year including a new website, new course and a new sponsor.

Northern Michigan University is now a partner for the marathon which is why the new finish line will be inside the Superior Dome.

“It just really helps us showcase the university,” Marquette Marathon co-race director Derek Lindstrom said. “The dome is beautiful. We do the packet pick-up at the Berry Events Center. The kids run will be there and to finish inside that dome, we can use it in any weather if it’s raining.”

There will be an Expo party on September 3 and the main event takes place September 4.

Registration can be found here.

