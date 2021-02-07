Middle schoolers build snow trails in Ely Township

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspen Ridge middle schoolers have built their own snow trails for the community to enjoy.

The inaugural West End Area Snowshoe Lantern event (WEASLE) brought people of all ages out.

The trail is located behind the Westwood High School tennis courts. It is close to three miles long and takes about an hour to complete.

Over 250 participants signed up with each group having staggering start times to ensure social distancing.

The students can choose the trail building class as an elective.

“Every time we get snow,” trail-building teacher Kurt Corcoran said. “The kids go out and groom. We lop branches just to make sure we got no branches falling into anybody’s face.”

The class started three years ago with eight students but now there are 40 students enrolled.

“It’s been really fun being able to go outside during school hours to get mask breaks and to build the trails for people to walk on,” seventh grader Samantha Ruby said.

They ask for a ten dollar registration donation or a maximum of 25 dollars per family. All proceeds will go towards the Trail Building Class.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.