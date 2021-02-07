Advertisement

Michigan Tech holds annual ice mass

Services held in student-made outdoor ice chapel
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday afternoon, the MTU Winter Carnival continued another tradition with its annual ice mass.

At least 40 people gathered in a student-made ice chapel outside St. Albert The Great Parish on Michigan Tech’s campus. Every person was required to wear a mask during services.

This is the 6th consecutive year ice masses were held with 200-250 total people attending overall.

Father Ben Hasse says holding prayers in the outdoor venue is something special.

“Every year, we’ll see guests and visitors from the area,” Hasse said. “Often, students will bring their parents, and we get to meet their parents. Students will bring their friends. It’s been a great opportunity to welcome people, to meet them, and to pray with them.”

Hasse looks forward to having more people at ice mass during the next winter carnival and also hopes for new architectural additions to the chapel.

