Advertisement

Knicks to acquire Rose, who rejoins Thibodeau

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis...
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have agreed to acquire Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks will send Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick to the Pistons, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official. Once it is, it reunites Rose with coach Tom Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when the guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history. Rose late spent one season in New York, averaging 18 points in 2016-17, before rejoining Thibodeau again in Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
MISSING: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming
A 79-year-old female passenger died from injuries hours after the crash.
One dead after two vehicle crash in Houghton County
Logan LaVoy mugshot
Man arrested on child porn charges in Marquette County
WOD: 2/5/2021
The Arctic Blast Will Last for Quite Some Time
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Vanderbeck Leads Wildcats To 4-3 OT Victory At LSSU
NMU Men's basketball team
Wildcat Men Sweep Northwood With 74-63 Victory Sunday
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson (21) defends on a...
Game changers: Manning, Woodson, Megatron headed to Hall
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes during the first half of the NFC...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers wins 3rd MVP Award