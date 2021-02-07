Huskies sweep Chargers after big third period

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Michigan Tech scored three straight third period goals to defeat and sweep Alabama Huntsville 4-1 on Saturday (Feb. 6) at the Von Braun Center. The Huskies improved to 11-5-1 overall and 4-2 on the seven-game road trip.

“The game was a grind tonight like we knew it would be,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “Huntsville played hard and was hard to solve. Trenton Bliss set the tone for us tonight like he usually does to help us open up the game.”

Tied at one entering the final period, the Huskies began with 93 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play. Tech generated a pair of great scoring chances but wasn’t able to capitalize.

Justin Misiak broke the tie 4:02 into the third with his third goal of the season when he whacked in a rebound after a shot by Brian Halonen was saved. Tyler Rockwell also assisted on the game-winner.

Tristan Ashbrook continued his hot streak when he scored for the fourth straight game for a 3-1 Tech lead 2:17 later. He finished off a centering feed from Nick Nardella as he got tripped to the ice and drew a power play. Ryland Mosley earned his first collegiate point with the secondary assist on Ashbrook’s fifth of the season.

“You can see how valuable a scorer is with a player like Tristan,” added Shawhan. “There are little habits that he has to get better to complete his game, but he has helped take away some of the offensive pressure.”

Alec Broetzman scored on the ensuing power play for a three-goal lead. He collected a pass from Eric Gotz and wristed a shot through traffic for his seventh of the season and third on the power play. Arvid Caderoth was also credited with an assist to extend his point streak to eight games.

Tech led after the first period when Trenton Bliss scored his eighth of the season after he banked a shot from below the goal line off the goaltender and into the back of the net. Parker Saretsky and Chris Lipe assisted on the goal.

UAH (2-7-1) scored the lone goal of the second when a shot by Bennett Stockdale hit a Tech skate and deflected in. Bauer Neudecker and Tyrone Bronte received the assists.

For the second night in a row, Tech dominated in shots 41-19. Blake Pietila made 18 saves for his eighth win of the season. Derek Krall had 37 saves for the Chargers.

The teams combined for 11 penalties. Tech was 1-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Huskies wrap up the seven-game road trip at Ferris State on Tuesday to finish off a WCHA series. The puck drops at 4:07 p.m. at the Ewigleben Ice Arena.

