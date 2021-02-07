Advertisement

Game changers: Manning, Woodson, Megatron headed to Hall

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson (21) defends on a...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson (21) defends on a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Wallace during the first half of the NFL football Super Bowl XLV football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Sunday, Feb. 6, 2011, file photo. The pass fell incomplete. Charles Woodson beat out Peyton Manning for a prestigious college award. Something called the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, they likely will share an even more impressive football honor: entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)(Dave Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WLUC) - Peyton Manning is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an all-but-preordained honor for a quarterback who helped redefine offense in the 21st century. Joining Manning in making it on their first ballot are defensive back Charles Woodson and the receiver known as Megatron — Calvin Johnson. Steelers guard Alan Faneca and safety John Lynch round out the modern-era Class of 2021. Also going in are Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson, Raiders coach Tom Flores and Steelers scout Bill Nunn. Manning is the headliner, as much for his nearly 72,000 passing yards as for how he changed the game. If his longtime rival Tom Brady leads the Buccaneers to victory in Sunday’s Super Bowl, Brady will join Manning as only the second QB to take two franchises to a title.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 79-year-old female passenger died from injuries hours after the crash.
One dead after two vehicle crash in Houghton County
Logan LaVoy mugshot
Man arrested on child porn charges in Marquette County
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
New details, photos of Door County ice rescue from U.S. Coast Guard
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
MISSING: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes during the first half of the NFC...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers wins 3rd MVP Award
Former Lion Calvin Johnson makes it into Pro-Football Hall of Fame on first try
Michigan Tech's Colin Swoyer in action.
Huskies sweep Chargers after big third period
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Wildcats Fall In Final Seconds Of Overtime Battle With Lakers