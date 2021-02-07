Former Lion Calvin Johnson makes it into Pro-Football Hall of Fame on first try

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man many called Megatron has made it into the Pro-Football Hall of Fame. Calvin Johnson, known for his size, speed and athleticism, made defenders look silly as they tried everything to keep him contained for nine years in a Detroit Lions uniform. Now, he’s a Hall of Famer.

Johnson was drafted by the Lions with the second overall pick in the 2007 draft out of Georgia Tech. He started his career a little on the quiet side, with 48 catches for 756 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season.

He then exploded into the eyes of the National Football League, with 1,331 yards off 78 catches and 12 touchdowns in his sophomore season. After that, he only had one season under 1,000 yards for the rest of his career.

As a player, Johnson was best known for his 2012 season, where he broke Jerry Rice’s record for most yards in a single season with 1,964.

Johnson retired in 2015 after nine illustrious seasons with the Detroit Lions, and is one of the most recognizable players in Lions history. Johnson retired with 11,619 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns, the most by a Lions receiver.

This was Johnson’s first year on the ballot, and now he’s wearing a gold jacket.

