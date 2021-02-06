Advertisement

U.P. bars and restaurants prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the big game coming up and restaurants and bars being allowed to resume in-person dining, how are business owners preparing? DIGS in Marquette is ready to welcome customers back, even at a reduced capacity of 25 percent.

The restaurant will have drink and food specials for Sunday as well. They’re also continuing their strict cleaning protocols and enforcing masks and social distancing. The owners say it will be different but they’re ready to see the customers back and have a fun weekend.

“It’s going to be a lot different than years past, normally Super Bowl Sunday we are wall-to-wall with people, this year we will be 25 percent wall-to-wall with people, and people will see a different atmosphere that they’re coming to and we’ll still have the same fun and great food and drink specials and the game will be on,” said Pat Digneit, Owner of DIGS.

DIGS is also still offering take-out service. You can find out more on what they have to offer by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Café Rosetta must convince the state they are complying with court orders.
Café Rosetta faces possible jail time if court orders aren’t followed
snow
Winter Storm is moving in
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Whitmer
Senate Republicans reject Gov. Whitmer’s appointees to NMU and MTU
Bunk beds at Room at the Inn
Room at the Inn opens permanent location

Latest News

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Suspected Fox River Mall shooter agrees to extradition
Campfire Coworks holds its first Fireside Chats with Firestarters
Campfire Coworks holds first in a new series called Fireside Chats with Firestarters
Digs Marquette ready to welcome customers back for Superbowl
Digs Marquette ready to welcome customers back for Superbowl
Marquette coffee shops welcoming guests back for dine-in
Marquette coffee shops welcoming guests back for dine-in
People can fish without a license on Feb. 13-14 during Winter Free Fishing Weekend. - Photo...
DNR free fishing weekend coming soon