U.P. bars and restaurants prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the big game coming up and restaurants and bars being allowed to resume in-person dining, how are business owners preparing? DIGS in Marquette is ready to welcome customers back, even at a reduced capacity of 25 percent.

The restaurant will have drink and food specials for Sunday as well. They’re also continuing their strict cleaning protocols and enforcing masks and social distancing. The owners say it will be different but they’re ready to see the customers back and have a fun weekend.

“It’s going to be a lot different than years past, normally Super Bowl Sunday we are wall-to-wall with people, this year we will be 25 percent wall-to-wall with people, and people will see a different atmosphere that they’re coming to and we’ll still have the same fun and great food and drink specials and the game will be on,” said Pat Digneit, Owner of DIGS.

DIGS is also still offering take-out service. You can find out more on what they have to offer by clicking here.

