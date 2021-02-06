The Arctic Blast Will Last for Quite Some Time

Saturday: Blustery and cold, snow showers primarily in the west-wind snow belts

Highs: around zero far west, single numbers to around 10 elsewhere

Sunday: Very cold, snow showers in the west-wind snow belts

Highs: zero to 5 below far west, single numbers elsewhere

Monday: Continued cold with some snow showers and flurries north

Highs: around zero to about 10 above, coldest western interior

A pool of arctic air will linger over Canada into the northern United States through at least the next week. That means well below average temperatures for Upper Michigan.

