Tech Hockey gets non-conference road win over Alabama-Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Alab. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech hockey team won its 10th game of the season and third over Alabama Huntsville with a 3-1 come from behind victory at the Von Braun Center. The Huskies improved to 10-5-1 overall and 3-2 on the seven-game road trip.

“I thought we got better as the game went on,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “Huntsville is a hard team to play against because they defend so hard. They protect the middle so well, especially in their own zone. You have to counter and attack in transition. We didn’t do that well in the first two periods but we did in the third.

“That was a big goal in the third at the beginning by Arvid. We set that play up and executed it. Arvid made a great shot on it and then Tristan does what Tristan does to get us a cushion.”

Down by a goal after the end of the first period, the Huskies scored three straight. Brian Halonen tied up the game with his fifth of the season and second on the power play 3:26 into the second. A cross-ice pass by Colin Swoyer was deflected by Justin Misiak before Halonen one-timed in his 29th career goal.

Tech opened the third period on the power play, and Arvid Caderoth capitalized as the man advantage expired, burying his second of the season from Trenton Bliss and Eric Gotz. The WCHA Rookie of the Month extended his point streak to seven games with the goal and now has 10 points over the span.

Tristan Ashbrook made it a two-goal lead as he scored for the third straight game 6:30 into the third. Nick Nardella set up the play with a pass out front from the sidewall. and Blais Richartz also assisted on Ashbrook’s fourth of the season.

Tech dominated in shots on goal 39-9, not allowing a shot in the final 33:00 of the game. It was the third time in program history that the Huskies didn’t allow a shot in a period. Mark Sinclair had eight saves in his second win this season against his former team. David Fessenden had 36 saves for the home team.

UAH opened scoring 18:30 into the game when Bauer Neudecker put in a rebound after an initial shot by Tyrone Bronte was saved.

Caderoth almost gave Tech the lead on the opening shift but Fessenden was there for a big save. Ryland Mosley was seeking his first career goal later in the period but again Fessenden stood tall. Chris Lipe hit the post to the left of the UAH goaltender late in the second period.

The teams combined for seven minor penalties. Tech was 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

“The message to the team is what happened last year here,” added Shawhan. “We won with a big third period Friday and then lost Saturday after Mark Sinclair stood on his head and we lost. We need to finish it tomorrow. Hopefully, we found the recipe and formula to do that.”

Tech continues the seven-game road trip on Saturday as the Huskies and Chargers wrap up the nonconference series. The puck drops at 6:07 p.m.

