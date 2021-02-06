Advertisement

One dead after two vehicle crash in Houghton County

A 79-year-old woman was taken to Aspirus Hospital in Laurium, where she later died from her injuries.
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office has reported a woman has died after a two vehicle crash near Airport Park road.

The crash happened Friday morning, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. An 81-year-old man from Houghton was driving north on US 41 when an approaching MDOT snow plow in the south bound lane created a large cloud of snow dust, causing him to slow down. As he entered the cloud of snow, he reportedly hit something but stated that he was not sure what it was.

The other car involved was driven by a 65-year-old woman from Mohawk. She was unable to talk after the crash due to injury, but a witness behind the southbound vehicle said that her car slid sideways on the highway, crossing the center line into the north bound lane. The vehicles had an almost head on collision, causing significant damage to both cars.

The couple from Houghton was transported to Keweenaw Aspirus Hospital in Laurium, where a 79-year-old female passenger died from injuries hours after the crash. The 65-year-old woman who was driving the other car was transported to Portage Health Systems and taken into emergency surgery for internal injuries. She is in fair condition, according to the most recent report.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Calumet FD, First Responders, Mercy Ambulance, and Superior Service.

