NMU Women’s Track and Field second in Lower Peninsula Meet

SAGINAW, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University track and field team finished second overall at Friday’s tri-meet between Saginaw Valley State University, Wayne State University and the Wildcats in Saginaw, Michigan, Friday night.

In the sprinting events, Lauren Alarie finished among the top-five in the 60m dash, clocking in at 8.05 seconds and fourth overall. Later, her teammate Sydney Romps competed in the 400m dash where she took third overall in 1:05.30.

The Wildcats took two top places in the 60m hurdle finals with Nina Augsten completing the race in 9.39 seconds for fourth overall before Taylor Foster crossed the line in 9.75 seconds and fifth of eight. NMU filled half of the hurdle final field, with Maddie Campbell and Claire Donner also qualifying for the finals.

Running hard in the 800m race, Hannah Jones finished in second place when she crossed the line in 2:19.22.

In the mile event, the Wildcats finished strong with two individuals crossing the finish among the top-five individuals with Emily Sterling taking third in 5:23.99, just ahead of teammate Anni Skillicorn in 5:26.05 and fourth overall.

Elise Longley finished first among NMU racers and third among all competitors in the 3k final, clocking in at 10:45.75 before Madison Malon completed the 5k race with a third place finish of her own, completing the distance race in 19:01.06.

In the field events, Augsten clinched a silver finish in the high jump finals, with a best jump of 1.49m.

The team took three of the top-five finishes in the pole vault Friday evening as Calli Rechsteiner finished with a mark of 3.27m and Leah Root took fourth with a height of 3.12m. Finishing in a tie for fifth was Mari McClure at 2.97m.

Ninti Little leapt to a team-best 5.23m in the long jump finals for second place while Selena Johnson claimed third with a jump of 5.20m. Alarie rounded out the NMU competitors in the top-five as she finished fifth overall with a jump of 4.97m.

Johnson followed up her strong performance in the long jump with a first place finish in the triple jump, leaping to a distance of 11.38m on her first attempt. Her teammate, Dunja Drobac, also placed among the top-three, hitting 10.11m on her fourth attempt for third overall.

In the shot put, Campbell took third overall with a day-best throw of 12.03m.

The Wildcats rounded out the meet with a strong finish in the women’s 4x300m relay finals, taking third and fourth overall. NMU’s top squad consisting of Donner, Alarie, Little and Romps took third overall with a time of 2:58.48 while the team comprised of Jones, Lyon, Pickett and Ormsbee finished in 3:04.75 and fourth overall.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.