Advertisement

Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping

The new Apple AirPods are shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday,...
The new Apple AirPods are shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco.(APAP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A man is warning people against using headphones while falling asleep after health care workers had to remove a wireless earbud from his esophagus.

Worcester resident Brad Gauthier, who detailed his bizarre experience in a Facebook post, went to bed Monday listening to music. He woke up Tuesday, shoveled snow for about an hour, and then went inside to take a sip of water. But the liquid wouldn’t go down, and he had to lean over to drain it from his throat.

Gauthier also noticed he was missing one of his two wireless earbuds, which he said typically uses as he falls asleep.

Gauthier’s son suggested that perhaps his father had swallowed the earbud, which is exactly what an X-ray at a local emergency clinic revealed. The small plastic device was lodged in his lower esophagus.

Gauthier said he never experienced more than minor discomfort. He told NBC Boston 10 that he wanted to share his experience to caution others not to sleep with their headphones.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 79-year-old female passenger died from injuries hours after the crash.
One dead after two vehicle crash in Houghton County
Logan LaVoy mugshot
Man arrested on child porn charges in Marquette County
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
New details, photos of Door County ice rescue from U.S. Coast Guard
Café Rosetta must convince the state they are complying with court orders.
Café Rosetta faces possible jail time if court orders aren’t followed
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
MISSING: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming
The fundraising event supports the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN).
First Eh Winter Experience Race kicks off in the Noquemanon South Trails
Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on...
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows
Jazmyn Finney is administered a coronavirus 15-minute rapid test at the student health center...
Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests to fight pandemic