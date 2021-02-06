Advertisement

MISSING: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in locating a 34-year-old white male from Ishpeming.

Branden Steven Holm was last seen within the City of Ishpeming on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at 10:00 p.m.

Branden is 5′7″ and approximately 155lbs. He has short brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray winter jacket.

If anyone has seen or heard from Branden Holm, they are asked to contact the City of Ishpeming Police Department. (906) 486-4416.

