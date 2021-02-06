Advertisement

First Eh Winter Experience Race kicks off in the Noquemanon South Trails

Coordinators said about 55 contestants and 20 volunteers took part in the fundraising event supporting the Noquemanon Trail Network.
The fundraising event supports the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN).(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of bikers, skiers and snowshoers turned out Saturday for the inaugural kickoff of the Eh Winter Experience Race at the Noquemanon South Trails.

The fundraising event supports the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN), with proceeds used towards winter grooming efforts across the NTN network.

Bike races took place first on the 7.5-mile course encircling the ski hill property and Marquette Mountain -- the ski racing event followed after and then snowshoeing.

This year’s event drew about 55 contestants and races operated under a time trial format with each person competing for their best individual time.

Five people or less hit the track every ten minutes in keeping everyone spread out on the trails per COVID safety.

“We’re really excited that people showed up and braved the cold day. We’re around 20 volunteers today (Saturday). We’ve got some people on the road-crossings as well as helping with registration over here. Looking forward to next year, make this event bigger and better and keep the donations coming in for the trail network we all love,” said Eh Winter Experience Race Director Nic Dobbs.

Each contestant and volunteer took home an Eh Winter Experience hat in celebration of the event’s first year.

Follow the Eh Winter Experience and see race results via social media: Eh Winter Experience Facebook page

Additional online information: Eh Winter Experience Instagram page, NTN event page

