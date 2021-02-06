Finlandia Hockey struggles in its opener

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was the season opener as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (0-1, 0-1 NCHA) lost 6-1 to Marian (Wis.) (2-1, 1-0 NCHA), Friday night at the Houghton County Arena.

Marian came out quick scoring at the 1:18 mark of the first period. Over the next four minutes, senior Cale Markham and freshman Kevin Bostwick had scoring chances taken away by Colby Muise.

Down 2-0, Finlandia had three strong scoring opportunities stopped by Muise. The Sabres would score twice in a four-minute span to take control. At the 13:25 mark of the second period, sophomore Tyler Vanuden scored on a pass from freshman Chris Beyer.

On face-offs, the Lions were strong with 45 wins and a .584 win percentage. Leading the way was junior Tyler Watungwa with 17 and Vanuden with 10. Senior Marcus Gloss recorded 32 saves to give him 1740 for his career, passing Joe Juntilla (2004-07) for second all-time.

Finlandia hits the road, Saturday, Feb. 6 taking on Marian (Wis.). The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CST

