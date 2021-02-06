DNR free fishing weekend coming soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is holding its first of two annual free fishing weekends soon. This year, the free fishing weekend is February 13-14.

During that time, you won’t need a fishing license or recreation passport to get into state parks and boating access sites. The goal is to promote angling to those who are new to the sport. The DNR says with COVID-19 restrictions in place, a lot of new people are starting to enjoy the outdoors.

“We’ve had a lot of new people buy fishing licenses and hunting licenses and our state parks have been packed all throughout the year so it’s getting people out into the outdoors, there’s a lot of new people and this is yet another opportunity for people to come out,” said John Pepin from the DNR.

The DNR holds two free fishing weekends each year. The summer one will be in mid-June.

