Cockburn, Dosunmu lead No. 12 Illinois past No. 19 Wisconsin

Wisconsin's guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) battles for ball control with Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu...
Wisconsin's guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) battles for ball control with Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)(Holly Hart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Kofi Cockburn scored 23 points, Ayo Dosunmu added 21 and No. 12 Illinois beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-60 in a key Big Ten Conference matchup. Dosunmu also had 12 rebounds and 12 assists for only the third triple-double in school history. Cockburn had 14 rebounds and recorded his eighth double-double in nine games for Illinois. D’Mitrik Trice scored 19 points and Nate Reuvers added 11 for Wisconsin. Illinois outrebounded the Badgers 46-18. The Illini shot 54% from the field to Wisconsin’s 41%.

