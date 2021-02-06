Advertisement

Campfire Coworks holds first in a new series called Fireside Chats with Firestarters

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire Coworks in downtown Marquette launched a new series Friday afternoon. It’s called Fireside Chats with Firestarters.

The event was streamed online with limited seating inside the Masonic Building for members. The first guests were a husband and wife team who recently appeared on the entrepreneur show, Shark Tank.

They’ve recently launched their company, called Slice of Sauce, featuring condiments, like ketchup, in slices. Campfire Coworks President Keith Glendon says he hopes a wide audience can catch the series and be inspired.

“COVID has shown us that we don’t necessarily have to be together physically all the time to be connected so, we want the spirit of Campfire to burn in the living rooms, the basements, the garages of the innovators, the social leaders and the change makers,” said Glendon.

The next Fireside Chat with Firestarters is in two weeks. It will feature Jeff Nyquist, Founder of NeuroTrainer, a virtual reality training program for athletes.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Café Rosetta must convince the state they are complying with court orders.
Café Rosetta faces possible jail time if court orders aren’t followed
snow
Winter Storm is moving in
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Whitmer
Senate Republicans reject Gov. Whitmer’s appointees to NMU and MTU
Bunk beds at Room at the Inn
Room at the Inn opens permanent location

Latest News

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Suspected Fox River Mall shooter agrees to extradition
Digs Marquette ready to welcome customers back for Superbowl
Digs Marquette ready to welcome customers back for Superbowl
Marquette coffee shops welcoming guests back for dine-in
Marquette coffee shops welcoming guests back for dine-in
People can fish without a license on Feb. 13-14 during Winter Free Fishing Weekend. - Photo...
DNR free fishing weekend coming soon