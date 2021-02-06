Campfire Coworks holds first in a new series called Fireside Chats with Firestarters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire Coworks in downtown Marquette launched a new series Friday afternoon. It’s called Fireside Chats with Firestarters.

The event was streamed online with limited seating inside the Masonic Building for members. The first guests were a husband and wife team who recently appeared on the entrepreneur show, Shark Tank.

They’ve recently launched their company, called Slice of Sauce, featuring condiments, like ketchup, in slices. Campfire Coworks President Keith Glendon says he hopes a wide audience can catch the series and be inspired.

“COVID has shown us that we don’t necessarily have to be together physically all the time to be connected so, we want the spirit of Campfire to burn in the living rooms, the basements, the garages of the innovators, the social leaders and the change makers,” said Glendon.

The next Fireside Chat with Firestarters is in two weeks. It will feature Jeff Nyquist, Founder of NeuroTrainer, a virtual reality training program for athletes.

