Advertisement

Zephyr Wine Bar in Marquette sticking with take-out and delivery options for now

Zephyr Wine Bar is only offering take-out and delivery as restaurants and bars are allowed to...
Zephyr Wine Bar is only offering take-out and delivery as restaurants and bars are allowed to resume in-person dining at 25 percent capacity(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan bars and restaurants are returning to dine-in service at 25 percent capacity. But not all businesses are going back to the dine-in option.

The Zephyr Wine Bar in Downtown Marquette is staying with take-out and delivery options for now. Their to-go menu offers soups, salads, sandwiches, cured meats and cheeses and desserts. For management at the Zephyr, it’s about keeping the employees and public safe.

“We really just want our employees to get vaccinated before they come back to work, we feel like that’s the only way to keep them safe with COVID variants coming out so we’d really like to just safeguard our staff before we make a big move like that,” said Marcella Krupski, Zephyr Bar General Manager.

The delivery option is available within the city of Marquette for a flat fee of $5.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow
ON THE WAY: Accumulating wet snow and arctic blast
Whitmer
Senate Republicans reject Gov. Whitmer’s appointees to NMU and MTU
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Dickinson County Deputies were led on a chase after a vehicle fled Florence County deputies on...
Pursuit on Michigan-Wisconsin border leads to standoff, arrest
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

"Futurama" is the piece that won the Month-Long sculpture contest at MTU.
MTU Winter Carnival snow statues seen by judges
Gladstone area schools is working to keep children safe and educated during the pandemic
Gladstone and Rapid River schools offer three learning options
Silver Creek Church hosts Feeding America drive thru food drive
Silver Creek Church hosts Feeding America drive thru food drive
Snow statue competition wraps up at Michigan Tech University
Snow statue competition wraps up at Michigan Tech University