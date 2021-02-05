Zephyr Wine Bar in Marquette sticking with take-out and delivery options for now

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan bars and restaurants are returning to dine-in service at 25 percent capacity. But not all businesses are going back to the dine-in option.

The Zephyr Wine Bar in Downtown Marquette is staying with take-out and delivery options for now. Their to-go menu offers soups, salads, sandwiches, cured meats and cheeses and desserts. For management at the Zephyr, it’s about keeping the employees and public safe.

“We really just want our employees to get vaccinated before they come back to work, we feel like that’s the only way to keep them safe with COVID variants coming out so we’d really like to just safeguard our staff before we make a big move like that,” said Marcella Krupski, Zephyr Bar General Manager.

The delivery option is available within the city of Marquette for a flat fee of $5.

