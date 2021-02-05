Virtual Valentine’s Day Cabaret offers couples a romantic night in

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Masonic Arts Theatre and Innovation (MATI), a new nonprofit in Marquette, is hosting a Virtual Valentine’s Day Cabaret on their website.

A live-stream will start at 6p.m. on February 14th that will show music performances inside the Masonic Center theatre.

The event also features two dinner options from Mama Russo’s, chocolate from Donckers, and flowers from Frosbergs A New Leaf. Dinner can either be picked up on February 13th, or delivered on the 14th.

MATI’s Project Manager Rachel Barra says they sought to provide everything for couples to have a romantic night.

“We tried to kind of do the planning for everyone,” says Barra. “So you can order ahead, you can have dinner in at home, you can have your flowers and chocolates delivered, and then you can sit back, relax and enjoy a nice musical show, and have a great evening together.”

A couple bundles are available for the event; one has dinner, chocolate, and flowers; and one has just chocolate and flowers. The live-stream event is free with purchase of one of the bundles.

Tickets can be purchased on the MATI website. They will be available until Monday February 8th.

Those performing at for the Cabaret are: Bobby Glenn Brown, Marcia Hicks, Allyse Belanger, Leslie Parkkonen, Lilith Kontos, Jacob Laitinen, Eliisa Gladwell, Alex Herman, Easton, Herman Lisa, and Rusty Bowers.

