Superior Watershed Partnership offering energy assistance

For more information on the Michigan Energy Assistance Program, call the Superior Watershed Partnership Energy Office at (906) 273-2742.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership is offering energy assistance for Upper Michigan homeowners. For the past eight years the Superior Watershed Partnership has offered the Michigan Energy Assistance Program or MEAP.

It works with MDHHS to offer assistance to individuals or families at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty line. up to $2,000 can be offered towards past-due or shut-off bills for heat and electricity.

“We’ve seen people’s situations change based on why they’re coming but a lot of money that is coming from the CARES Act has been dispersed across different organizations across the state so I would say the need is definitely there but luckily the funding has been provided so that we’re not overwhelmed or out of funds,” said Natalie Weidner, SWP Project Manager.

The energy assistance program applications are accepted through September each year. Another aspect to the program is up to 100 households can receive weatherization based on home energy score report recommendations.

