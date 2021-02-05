Advertisement

State police arrest woman on drug charges in Sault Ste. Marie

31-year-old Tiffany Comstock is facing a meth-related charge in Chippewa County.
mugshot of Tiffany Comstock
mugshot of Tiffany Comstock(WLUC Newsroom)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police have arrested a woman on drug-related charges, according to a press release sent out Thursday evening.

The woman was arrested early Thursday morning after traffic stop of a vehicle in the Meijer gas station parking lot near 3 mile road in Sault Ste. Marie. 31-year-old Tiffany Comstock from Shepherd, Michigan was the passenger of that vehicle. Troopers arrested her after finding a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine in her possession. Troopers believe that she was intending to distribute the substance, according to the release.

She was lodged in the Chippewa County jail on a possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charge. Her bond was set at $10,000 and she is considered innocent until proven guilty.

