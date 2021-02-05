Advertisement

Snow days are being replaced with virtual learning in public schools

Snow day in NICE Community School District
Snow day in NICE Community School District(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELY TOWNSHIP., Mich. (WLUC) - The pandemic has opened new doors for snow days that weren’t considered before.

Michigan gives schools a maximum of six snow days or ‘forgiven’ days. Pre-pandemic, if more forgiven days were needed, the school year would be extended into the summer to make up the missed days.

Now the pandemic has opened doors to an alternative. The snow days following the maximum amount given by the state will be conducted by virtual learning.

“Teachers and our kids are prepared that when day number seven hits,” NICE community schools superintendent, Bryan DeAugustine, said. “That’ll still be a school day.”

UP schools are no stranger to remote learning. Munising Public Schools superintendent, Pete Kelto, said his students are already fully equipped with Jamadots internet access.

“We partnered with them to be able to bring internet in homes where it wasn’t necessarily affordable for the family,” Kelto said.

If schools result to virtual learning, Kelto said he is confident in the students’ performance levels.

“Our students have done really an awesome job attending their classes from home on a regular basis,” Kelto said. “So we’re not seeing that learning loss this year.”

For now, most schools have five forgiven days left to consider incorporating remote learning.

