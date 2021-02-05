NMU students seek for the University to commit to carbon neutrality

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU President Fritz Erickson and the Board of Trustees received a letter asking them to consider committing to carbon neutrality by 2030 or 2050.

The NMU Global Climate letter was written and presented by Assistant Professor Dr. Ryan Stock in collaboration with the NMU Conservation Crew.

A spokesperson for the Conservation Crew says there’s a rising climate crisis in the Marquette area that needs to be addressed.

“Some ways in which they can do that is by reducing their energy consumption habits as much as possible, converting some of our energy generation to renewable energy technologies, and make renewable energy technologies available to the general public,” explains Jacklyn Lenten, Co-leader of the NMU Conservation Crew.

Lenten adds that planting more trees and restoring wetlands are also ways to accomplish becoming carbon neutral.

Over 1,000 signatures were received by NMU students, staff, and alumni in support of the consideration. If accepted, NMU would become one of the first universities in the U.S. to commit to carbon neutrality.

President Fritz Erickson responded to the request, saying, “As president of the university, I welcome such input from our students. It is great to see them work together in areas they are passionate about. Northern is committed to leading the way in building a sustainable future for the institution and our community. I look forward to working with our students, faculty and staff on this important endeavor.”

Lenten says the next step is to seek further conversation with President Erickson and the Board on the topic.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.