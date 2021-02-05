Advertisement

MTU Winter Carnival snow statues seen by judges

Ready or not students were excited to have their hard work considered in the contest.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The snow statues at Michigan Tech’s Winter Carnival faced their judges this morning. Ready or not students were excited to have their hard work considered in the contest.

“We definitely love the tradition here,” said Nick Casper, who is a member of Sigma Tau Gamma. “We’re proud to be in such a great field of contenders.”

The contest is broken into two main categories. There is a month-long competition where larger sculptures and scenes can be created. Additionally, there is the popular all-nighter challenge where contestants stay up all night creating their sculptures.

The gentlemen at Sigma Tau Gamma said it was definitely worth it and lots of fun. However, they were left feeling very exhausted when they were finished.

“What makes it so special about statues is...” said Harsh Malu, another member of STG. “Guys like these don’t go to bed. They just keep working all night and then they don’t know what day it is.”

Statues are judged on criteria like size, proportions, detail, the brightness of snow and how well the display matches the theme.

This year’s theme was “Favorite Cartoons for Snowy Afternoons.”

First place for the Month-Long was “Futurama” by Phi Kappa Tau.

For the All-Nighter, “Lorax” by the Climate Change Action Triad took the win.

Sigma Tau Gamma ranked second for the Month-Long with its “Steamboat Willie and Mickey Mouse.”

“For some, it could be the last carnival, as they are graduating,” said Malu. “So [we] just put our heart and soul out in here.”

Winter Carnival continues until Saturday, Feb. 6 with more events.

