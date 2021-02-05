MDHHS’ five strategy plan for vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Using five strategies the state hopes to vaccinate 70 percent of Michigan’s population ages 16 and older. The first step is to simply vaccinate more people. The state wants to make sure everyone has access to vaccines.

“We want to make sure no one has a barrier because of language or cost,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

This includes ensuring a 20 minute maximum drive time to a vaccine location – including rural areas like the U.P. At least one 24-hour vaccine location will be in each region in the state.

“We have plans to create mass vaccination sites in each emergency preparedness region, working with our local partners and the Michigan National Guard,” said Dr. Khaldun.

The third strategy is to maximize efficiency in administering the vaccine. The state wants 90 percent of doses in arms within seven days after arrival and 95 percent of all second doses given on time.

“There is no centralized place in Lansing where we are keeping a freezer of vaccines. We’re getting it out to providers so they can get shots in arms,” said Dr. Khaldun.

The fourth strategy is utilizing all available personnel to administer vaccines. The state plans to use medical students, people on the volunteer registry and the Michigan National Guard.

The final strategy is to ensure everyone is properly educated.

“We want to empower people with information so they can gain confidence to be able to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Khaldun.

According to state data, more than 66,000 Yoopers have been vaccinated out of our roughly 298,000 population – about 22 percent. Resources will be made available online and for those who don’t have access to a computer, a 211 hotline is available.

