Marquette coffee shops seating customers again

Eateries meeting 25% capacity limit
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Before this week, Third Street Bagel was conducting orders through takeout and drive-thru. Over the past couple of months, they also started an online ordering system.

General manager Gabrielle Gilman says those methods helped business, but it has not been the same.

“Obviously, without having people inside, it has been slower than we had expected,” Gilman said.

Less than five minutes away is Velodrome Coffee Company. Co-owner and general manager Paul Vafa says the large amount of tourism last year helped business.

“We had some of our best months this past summer, which is an incredible blessing,” Vafa stated. “I think more stimulus would increase that, obviously, and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

According to Gilman, Third Street Bagel can only have a maximum of 12 customers in the dining area due to the 25% capacity limit. However, she says customers are glad to finally get out and take a break from the kitchen table.

“I think that they’re excited for this,” she said. “I think people have been cooped up for a while, and finally being able to go sit somewhere and just enjoy the coffee shop experience is an exciting thing.”

At Velodrome, Vafa says only nine customers can eat or drink indoors for the time being. He says they are happy to start feeling a sense of normalcy.

“They’re excited to be able to go to the coffee shop,” he said. “They’re excited to go eat. They’re excited to do the things they have not been able to do for a year and some change now.”

Both shops are excited to have customers back in their dining areas and hope to have more people eating and drinking indoors soon.

