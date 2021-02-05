Man arrested on child porn charges in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department reported the arrest of a Marquette man on charges relating to child sexually abusive activity and material.

Logan LaVoy, 32, was arrested on Wednesday on a 16-count felony warrant, according to Marquette Police Detective Lieutenant David Aldrich.

The warrant included:

seven counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity-aggravated

one count of Child Sexually Abusive Material-Aggravated Possession

eight counts of Using a Computer to Commit a crime

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation.

A probable cause conference for LaVoy is scheduled on Feb. 24 in Marquette County District Court.

