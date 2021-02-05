Man arrested on child porn charges in Marquette County
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department reported the arrest of a Marquette man on charges relating to child sexually abusive activity and material.
Logan LaVoy, 32, was arrested on Wednesday on a 16-count felony warrant, according to Marquette Police Detective Lieutenant David Aldrich.
The warrant included:
- seven counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity-aggravated
- one count of Child Sexually Abusive Material-Aggravated Possession
- eight counts of Using a Computer to Commit a crime
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation.
A probable cause conference for LaVoy is scheduled on Feb. 24 in Marquette County District Court.
