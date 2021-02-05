Houghton County Sheriff‘s Department awards three men lifesaving plaques

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Back on Jan. 17, a man fell through the ice at Houghton County Breakers Beach and needed to be rescued.

Breakers is a beach featuring a break wall with a lighthouse that becomes covered in ice on the west end of the Portage Canal.

“We got paged out,” said Stanton Twp. First Responder Anthony Lampinen. “Luckily someone had seen the guy go through. I did have rope in my truck, so I was able to get out on the wall.”

Lampinen, along with Houghton Sheriff Deputy Phil Helminen and DNR Officer Brian Lasanen worked together to get the man out of the water.

After the rescue, the man was taken to UP Health Systems Portage to be treated for hypothermia.

“It was slippery, it was definitely icy,” said Lampinen. “[We] got out on the wall, got the rope to him [and] got him up. Then the conservation offer and sheriff deputy helped us get everyone back to shore safely. We had a couple sets of ropes we were able to hand back and forth to help people from falling back in.”

Friday, the Houghton County Sheriff‘s Department gave Livesaving Award plaques to the three men. This was to recognize their efforts in preventing a 22-year-old man from drowning that night.

“It was good to save someone’s life,” said Lampinen. “I guess it’s not good for someone to take too much honor. It’s God’s honor that we were able to help someone.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.