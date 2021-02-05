High school winter sports season finally beginning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a long shutdown, high school winter sports in Michigan are finally set to begin.

That decision coming Thursday in a press conference with Governor Whitmer, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

Under the latest guidelines, sports like basketball and hockey can begin competitions this Monday. That leaves teams, that have been practices with no contact for a few weeks now, scrambling to get ready.

Marquette Senior High School is giving their boys and girls basketball teams a few days of full practice before games start. For the girls, it’ll be home on Wednesday, and the boys will be on the road Thursday. Hockey, which already has limited contact in practice will play their first game on Tuesday.

The timeline for postseason tournaments isn’t being changed, so this leaves just a small window to play games.

“We’re looking at, pretty much, a 14 to 15 game per team basketball season, a 15 game hockey schedule, and about an 8 to 9 contest date wrestling season,” said MSHS athletic director Alex Tiseo. “I think that provides a high quality experience for all of our student athletes participating in those sports, when just a couple of days ago, the possibility and feasibility of seasons in general was very much in limbo. So for us to be where we are today is exciting, and I can’t wait to get started next week.”

Included in the schedule for basketball is a home and home series with Negaunee for both boys and girls.

Covid-19 protocols will of course be in place. This means that masks are required at all times for players and coaches in sports like basketball and hockey, but there is some potential leeway. Wrestling will require a rapid test on every competition day, and wrestlers will the be able to compete without a mask. According to guidelines, rapid testing is also an option for other winter sports, and could allow for players to compete without a mask.

“We’re still working out some details, for example, what happens if Marquette has gotten tested before the game, but then the visiting team coming in hasn’t, and what all those things look like,” said Tiseo. “It would be really great if there was just one blanketed approach that could be applied to everything, but right now, we’re not there. Hopefully we’ll get those answers in the next couple of days before teams really get rolling in the next week.”

In hockey, face shields attached to the helmets like football are allowed, but in basketball, regular face masks are required at this time.

