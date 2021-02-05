Advertisement

Gladstone and Rapid River schools offer three learning options

The school is determined to keep every student safe while giving them the best education possible.
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) -Two school districts in Delta County are back to a semi-normal school year. Gladstone and Rapid River schools have three learning options for students.

“We’ve got our live and in person, face-to-face, our fully virtual and then our hybrid model,” said Jay Kulbertis, superintendent for Gladstone and Rapid River schools.

Kulbertis says several students who began the school year learning virtual are now back in the classroom. The hybrid model allows students who are close contacts to take their chrome books home and continue to learn while in quarantine.

“It’s not optimal. But under these unusual circumstances, it was the thing that made the most sense,” said Kulbertis.

Kulbertis also thanks the students and their parents for their cooperation during this unusual school year. Everything from recess and lunch to how students get off the bus have changed to allow for social distancing.

“They’ve really done a great job of just excepting that things are different,” said Kulbertis.

Even though high school contact sports are not playing right now, Kulbertis says students have several things to look forward too including clubs meeting together again, various competitions, and potentially prom.

“We’re committed to figuring out how to give them something to celebrate,” said Kulbertis.

For now, the school is determined to keep every student safe while giving them the best education possible.

