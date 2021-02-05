Flu numbers down; reasons unclear

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, flu cases and deaths are at record lows and health experts are searching for answers.

“Does masking, hand hygiene work against influenza? Yes, but I don’t think it’s that simple,” said Dr. Bob Lorinser, the medical director for most Upper Michigan counties.

Data from the state health department shows zero flu outbreaks in the last four months. This compared to 30 during the same time last year.

Statewide, doctor visits with influenza-like symptoms are down more than 87%.

“Remember Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and others saying the winter could be bad if influenza and COVID occurred at the same time? Well that hasn’t happened,” said Dr. Lorinser.

Despite this, the doctor says a surge in flu cases could still occur.

“What if it’s a late blooming year? That would not be good,” said Dr. Lorinser. “Or maybe it’s just like 2015 which was a very, very mild flu year.”

Flu data from MDHHS. (WLUC)

Data from the state, shows this low of a flu hospitalizations in Michigan, or the black dotted line seen above, hasn’t been seen since the light green line of 2015.

While the doctor says COVID-19 precautions work against viruses, that might not be the complete answer.

“Is it from cross protection? Is it decreased international travel? You got to know those reasons,” said Dr. Lorinser. “They are all theories.”

The doctor says more answers will likely come in the coming years, but it’s not just the flu that is down.

“I mean literally other virus disappeared. That’s why everybody is saying it’s from the mitigating strategies that we are doing.”

Despite this, the doctor says other viruses, like Rhinovirus and Adenovirus, are making a comeback and reminds you to take safety precautions.

“Please get your flu shot,” said Dr. Lorinser.

So far, over 3.3 million people have.

