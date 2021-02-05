Extreme winter weather tips to stay warm and save energy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The gusty winds throughout the U.P. Friday has signaled the arrival of cold arctic air this weekend -- and it’s not for a short stay.

“Looks like through the middle of next week it’s going to be pretty chilly. Highs around zero out west or single digits over the rest of the U.P.,” said NWS Meteorologist Ryan Connelly at the Marquette Weather Forecast Office.

Connelly explained the winter outbreak occurs in the U.P. every few years or so -- but considering the generally mild temperatures during the last several months, the sudden cold snap feels like a “shock to the system.”

DTE Gas has provided energy-saving tips ahead as we turn up the heat.

“The first thing is, easy things, furnaces are working really hard now -- check your filter. Because a clogged filter, it’s a safety issue and that furnace has to work that much harder,” said Dan Brudzynski, VP of DTE Gas & Sales Supply.

And to dial down your thermostat to below 68 degrees while you’re wearing layered clothing inside, bundled-up in bed or away from home.

DTE explained this thermostat programming can save you as much as 10% a year.

And don’t forget the airflow -- keep air vents unblocked and prevent outside air from coming in.

“A really easy test to tell if you’ve got a draft is if you have a lighter, just take a flame and set it next to a door jamb or sill at the bottom. And if you see it flickering, that means air is coming in. A real easy fix on (sealing openings in) windows and doors is to take a towel, roll it up and put it along the sill ... that will at least help to control some of the air coming in and the drafts,” explained Brudzynski.

And of course it’s always good to dress just right for the frigid occasion before you head out the door.

“I have my heavy jacket on, I have my gloves on. But if you’re headed out, mittens are better actually because they’ll keep your fingers together. If I was going to be out here for a prolonged period of time, I’d want to have my ears covered up as well,” Connelly said.

DTE is also offering safety tips for this winter plus financial assistance programs -- links provided below.

