Arctic Air Blows into Upper Michigan Friday

And Then Lingers Through Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Friday: Much colder, snow showers, heaviest in the Copper Country with blustery west-northwesterly winds

Highs: 5 to 10 above far west, teens to 20s with falling temperatures over the rest of the U.P.

Saturday: Blustery and very cold, snow showers west-northwest wind snow belts

Highs: near zero far west, single numbers to low teens elsewhere

Sunday: Very cold, snow showers and flurries north

Highs: zero west, single numbers to 10 central and east, warmest near Lake Superior

Very cold weather will continue through next week with snow showers continuing off Lake Superior.

