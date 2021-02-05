Arctic Air Blows into Upper Michigan Friday
And Then Lingers Through Next Week
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST
Friday: Much colder, snow showers, heaviest in the Copper Country with blustery west-northwesterly winds
Highs: 5 to 10 above far west, teens to 20s with falling temperatures over the rest of the U.P.
Saturday: Blustery and very cold, snow showers west-northwest wind snow belts
Highs: near zero far west, single numbers to low teens elsewhere
Sunday: Very cold, snow showers and flurries north
Highs: zero west, single numbers to 10 central and east, warmest near Lake Superior
Very cold weather will continue through next week with snow showers continuing off Lake Superior.
