Arctic Air Blows into Upper Michigan Friday

Friday: Much colder, snow showers, heaviest in the Copper Country with blustery west-northwesterly winds

Highs: 5 to 10 above far west, teens to 20s with falling temperatures over the rest of the U.P.

Saturday: Blustery and very cold, snow showers west-northwest wind snow belts

Highs: near zero far west, single numbers to low teens elsewhere

Sunday: Very cold, snow showers and flurries north

Highs: zero west, single numbers to 10 central and east, warmest near Lake Superior

Very cold weather will continue through next week with snow showers continuing off Lake Superior.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.