A nonprofit group in Negaunee donates to the Ishpeming Police Department

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Free Masons is a group focused on helping men becomes the best versions of themselves. The group hosts many fundraisers and provides scholarships to schools in the area.

Today, they donated 28 gift cards to 4 different Negaunee restaurants to the Ishpeming Police.

Chief Steve Snowaert was there to accept the donation.

The gift cards were purchased with money from the group’s members.

“It’s just a way of saying thank you,” says Bossert. “You know, this year has been kinda crazy and they work long hours. Just a way of saying thank you for all they do in our community.”

The gift cards were for Iron Town Pasties, Pasquali’s, Tinos, and Jackson’s Pit in Negaunee.

