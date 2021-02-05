A bitter cold pattern ahead

The winter storm is over and in its wake, a trough is digging in with an arctic air mass. This will keep our wind flow predominately out of the west allowing for continued lake effect snow. Today wind gusts will push an excess of 30 mph, which leads to blowing snow being the main travel hazard. Drive with caution. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for the Keweenaw and counties east of Marquette. Additional snow amounts in higher elevations of these places will be locally higher than 8″ through Sunday. Temperatures will be atleast 20 ° below normal through next week with dangerous windchills ranging in the -20s to -30s.

Today: Lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Blustery with lake effect along west wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers

Sunday: Blustery with lake effect along west wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers

Monday: Chance for lake effect in the Keweenaw and east of Marquette

>Highs: Single numbers

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold

>Highs: Single numbers below zero to single numbers east

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold

>Highs: Single numbers below zero to single numbers east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Single numbers below zero to single numbers east

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.