66 fishermen rescued from ice floes off Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard worked with local and state agencies to rescue 66 people stranded on three separate ice floes that became detached from shore in Door County.

Those on the ice noticed a break at around 9 A.M. Thursday, but by then it was too late. The ice broke off and traveled more than 1,000 feet from ice attached to shore, trapping the fishermen.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office said there was a large separation of ice extending from Little Harbor and southwest to Snake Island.

“Multiple agencies are currently involved in removing several parties due to the gap in the ice,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

The Coast Guard responded with ice rescue teams from Station Sturgeon Bay and Cutter Mobile Bay. Two helicopters from Air Station Traverse City responded to the mouth of Sturgeon Bay.

Earlier today Air Station Traverse City launched two helicopters to respond to reports of over 60 ice fishermen stranded... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City on Thursday, February 4, 2021

It took three agencies four hours to rescue the 66 anglers with no injuries being reported, according to the Coast Guard.

“Today’s success is a direct result of effective training and the long standing and close relationships with our agency partners in the greater Sturgeon Bay Area,” Cmdr. Bryan Swintek, search and rescue coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, said.

Our mild winter played a big part in this. A first responder told reporter Joshua Peguero that the ice is cracking at an alarming rate.

Emergency responders took Action 2 News' Joshua Peguero out during the ice rescue on Sturgeon Bay. Here's a look at the conditions: pic.twitter.com/mfUGsLR14C — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) February 4, 2021

Large separation of ice extending generally from Little Harbor and Southwest to the Snake Island area. Exercise extreme... Posted by Door County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 4, 2021

One man assisting the rescue effort said in his 30-plus years fishing on Sturgeon Bay, he’s never seen such an incident.

“In my years of being on this ice, I’ve seen it open north, south, but I’ve not seen it where you got a split going to the west in that north-south region. And there must be a super strong current today. I’ve never seen that,” Dale Stroschein said.

The Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to use caution on the ice as weather conditions will change with the snow and wind.

Emergency crews responded to Sturgeon Bay to rescue people stranded on ice. (WBAY)

The Ephraim Firefighters Association Chief Justin MacDonald had strong words for people out on the ice today. “No fish is worth getting injured, you also are placing every emergency responder in danger for your actions,” MacDonald wrote on Facebook.

A photo shows the dangerous ice conditions on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021 (WBAY)

