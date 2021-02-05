415 S. Stephenson Ave. building in downtown Iron Mountain full with business

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 415 S. Stephenson Ave. has been around for a while and was previously known as ‘Plaza Central,’ but when Jesse Land purchased the building, updates began.

“We felt that there was pent up demand for nicely renovated, well managed, commercial space in Iron Mountain, and we took a risk on this building and hope we were right, and turns out we were,” said Land, the 415 building owner.

Land says when he bought this building only 3 of these offices were occupied and he says now all of them are full.

One of those new business owners, Marilyn Fisher just opened her juice store, Blends The Green Spot, in suite 3.

“The juices are all 100% fruit and vegetable, they are cold pressed, and no preservatives,” says Fisher.

Fisher says it took a little bit of time to open, but this was the perfect location.

“This building is so much fun, the hallway now, is getting more traffic,” she said.

Land says that’s exactly what it needs, because sometimes 415 is hard to find, even though it is right in the middle of downtown Iron Mountain.

“One of the problems is people drive-by, they drive by fast, there’s a lot of traffic downtown, and they’re really not looking around, they’re looking rightfully on the road,” he explained.

He says in the back, there’s also branding issues, which is why he has added some new signs to help direct people. This is also where the parking lot is located. Then when you walk through double doors, there’s Dulce Nulla a gluten free bakery, blends the green spot and 8 more businesses.

“415 is full an open for business,” said Land.

Land says new front signs will be coming soon.

