Winter Storm is moving in

A cold front will move in followed by a stronger area of low pressure across the eastern U.P. this evening through tonight. It will increase the intensity of snow during this time frame. Snow will slowly work in with a mix during the morning. Then, heavy snow becomes widespread this afternoon and evening. The front clears by tomorrow morning. Behind it, we’re looking at lake effect snow and windy conditions with west and northwest winds gusting around 30mph. The main travel impacts will be sloppy roads today with blowing snow tomorrow. Snow amounts for all of the U.P. starting at 8″ with 12″ to 14″ in the Keweenaw.

Today: Widespread wet heavy snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Snowy and windy

>Highs: 20s and falling during the day

Saturday: Light lake effect snow along west wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers

Sunday: Light snow in the Keweenaw. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy and bitterly cold

>Highs: Single numbers below zero to single numbers east

>Wind Chills: -20s to -30s

Monday: Partly cloudy with light snow in the Keweenaw

>Highs: Single numbers below zero to single numbers east

>Wind Chills: -20s to -30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold

>Highs: Single numbers below zero to single numbers east

>Wind Chills: -20s to -30s

Wednesday: Cloudy, continued cold and light snow possible

>Highs: Single numbers below zero to single numbers east

>Wind Chills: -20s to -30s

