The Marquette City Commission discusses “missing middle housing” within the city

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission heard a presentation from The Central Upper Peninsula Planning & Development Regional Commission (CUPPAD) tonight during its scheduled meeting.

According to data from CUPPAD, Marquette County’s housing price index has risen 68% over the last 20 years. Also, with data from November 2020, city of Marquette homes sold on average for $100,000 more than houses in Ishpeming or Negaunee.

The phrase “middle housing” was defined by the commission as affordable housing for single families and workforce citizens. They agreed that those working in Marquette should also be able to afford to live there.

A committee within the commission has some recommendations for more affordable housing, among them being to review city codes and policies.

Though those recommendations were discussed tonight among the board, the Director of Community Development cautions that processes to take action on the recommendations may take awhile.

“From an administration standpoint that doesn’t mean that we can actually move forth and implement it tomorrow,” says Dennis Stachewicz. “Each one of those recommendations need to have a fairly robust process behind them.”

The Commission also discussed a re-evaluation on winter parking within the city.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.