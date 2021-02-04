Small Business Association of Michigan discusses benefits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan gave members a glimpse of some benefits they gain by being a part of the organization.

During a virtual meeting Thursday morning, the benefits discussed included health insurance from Blue Cross Blue Shield, as well as Accident Fund Workers’ Compensation Coverage.

Other topics mentioned included a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program. The organization’s president, Brian Calley, says small businesses should apply for a PPP loan before March 31st, even if they are doing okay.

“You don’t have to spend it,” Calley said. “You can just leave the money in your account. And, if later on you don’t need it, just use that money to pay off a loan, and you’re done.”

The panel also gave an update regarding COVID-19, saying the state’s positivity rate has gone down nearly four percent compared to what it was three weeks ago.

