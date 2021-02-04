Advertisement

Small Business Association of Michigan discusses benefits

Virtual panel also talks about Paycheck Protection Program and gives COVID-19 update
Downtown Marquette businesses offer a variety of options to serve the community during the holidays.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan gave members a glimpse of some benefits they gain by being a part of the organization.

During a virtual meeting Thursday morning, the benefits discussed included health insurance from Blue Cross Blue Shield, as well as Accident Fund Workers’ Compensation Coverage.

Other topics mentioned included a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program. The organization’s president, Brian Calley, says small businesses should apply for a PPP loan before March 31st, even if they are doing okay.

“You don’t have to spend it,” Calley said. “You can just leave the money in your account. And, if later on you don’t need it, just use that money to pay off a loan, and you’re done.”

The panel also gave an update regarding COVID-19, saying the state’s positivity rate has gone down nearly four percent compared to what it was three weeks ago.

