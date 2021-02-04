Advertisement

Silver Creek Church hosts Feeding America food distribution

By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift partner with Feeding America to provide food distribution events for families in the community.

This month, there was more food available than any of the previous months.

About 450 boxes of food were staged at the church today to give to anyone who showed up. There are no requirements to receive food.

The distribution event was a drive-through fashion. Boxes of food were placed in trunks, back seats, or passenger seats of recipients’ vehicles.

The lead Pastor at Silver Creek Church, Kevin Taylor, says they care about the community and want them to feel valued.

“Our goal is really to continue to get the word out there for anybody that has any sort of a deficiency in their food supply, we want to make sure that they come and that they get the food that they need,” says Pastor Taylor.

Pastor Taylor says that any leftover food is given to other agencies in Marquette that also partner with Feeding America.

Another food distribution is scheduled for March 4th in the church parking lot.

