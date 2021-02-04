Middle school students in Marquette take part in Career Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Father Marquette Catholic Academy holds a career day as part of Catholic Schools Week.

The event educates students on different career opportunities in the community. Local workforce members visited 5th-8th grade classrooms and spoke about their jobs.

The Middle School Language Arts Teacher, June Link, says the students are looking forward to their futures.

“With Career Days, we want them to find a lot of hope and a lot of excitement for their future,” says Link. “And to see different opportunities that they can take. We want them to know there’s lots of opportunities to find happiness and successes.”

The students had visits from Mark Link presenting on accounting and finance, Andrew LaCombe on news media, Madeline Goodman on owning a business and metal smithing, and Phil Niemi on engineering.

