Local bakeries restart indoor dining this week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - At Babycakes in Downtown Marquette, cake guy Joe Heck says it was a really scary time for business over the course of the pandemic. However, when it comes to his co-workers and customers, he says everyone has been considerate and supportive.

“Our customers and the employees that are working here have been amazing and understanding,” Heck said, “and it’s been really great.”

This past Monday, many restaurants across the U.P. and the rest of Michigan reopened indoor dining with only 25% capacity. Although, Heck says Babycakes decided to go in a different direction and not start seating customers just yet.

“We wanted to take the week to just kind of see what other people are doing,” he explained, “and see how people are reacting to it so that we could do it in the most enjoyable way for the customer and in the safest way for the customers and our employees.”

Babycakes is not providing indoor dining until Friday, February 5th.

As for Midtown Bakery & Cafe in Negaunee -- that is another story.

“I, fortunately, didn’t lose my staff,” said owner Marybeth Kurtz, “so I think that made it much easier for me to be able to reopen without having to wait.”

Kurtz resumed indoor dining in her shop on February 1st. Besides reminding customers to wear masks when they leave their tables, she says not a lot has changed.

“Having dine-in is something new for a lot of people under these circumstances,” she stated, “so it’s just a matter of getting ourselves and our customers kind of reoriented with the process.”

Both bakeries are thrilled to see their customers, regular and new, once again.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.