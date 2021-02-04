Advertisement

Keep your pets warm during freezing climate

Dogs
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - As the snow and cold moves in, pet owners are reminded to monitor your pet’s outdoor activity as sub-zero temperatures approach.

Dr. Tim Hunt from Bayshore Veterinarian Hospital in Harvey says animals need time to adjust to the freezing weather. He advises not traveling from one extreme climate to the next.

Walk times with your dogs should be cut in half and certain breeds with thin hair coats, like Chihuahuas or Boxers, may need a jacket.

Outdoor animals need special attention as well.

“It’s also your outside animals that may be four-legged with hooves or ones that have feathers,” Dr. Hunt said. “Just make sure you have it set up well so they have some sort of a heat source or at least a break from the wind and fresh straw.”

Dr. Hunt also says to remember to change the water bowls that are outside so they do not freeze.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

