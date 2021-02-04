Advertisement

High School contact sports to resume soon

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce Thursday that Michigan will allow contact sports to resume with some safety precautions in place.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AP’s David Eggert retweeted a tweet that said Governor Whitmer will make the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The governor is holding a press conference at 1:30p with , Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

TV6 will air the press conference and stream the it on our Facebook Page.

