High School contact sports to resume soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce Thursday that Michigan will allow contact sports to resume with some safety precautions in place.

AP’s David Eggert retweeted a tweet that said Governor Whitmer will make the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The governor is holding a press conference at 1:30p with , Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

